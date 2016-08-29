UPDATE 1-Skanska U.S. head sells 27,500 shares for personal reasons

(Adds Skanska comment)

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - ** Richard Cavallaro, head of units Skanska USA building and Skanska USA civil at construction firm Skanska, has sold 27,500 shares, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's insider registry on Monday Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx

** "The sale is due to personal reasons. It has nothing to do with the company", Skanska press officer Andreas Joons said

** Shares sold at 184,79 SEK/share, totalling 5.08 mln SEK ($598,365) SEK ** Sale reduces Cavallaros Skanska holding to 20,237 shares ($1 = 8.4898 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)