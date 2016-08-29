Aug 29 Taylor Devices Inc :
* Taylor Devices announces strong fourth quarter and record full year results
* Q4 sales $9.061 million versus $10.77 million
* Firm order backlog of $21.5 million at year's end
* Taylor Devices Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Williams adds 3 new directors as it seeks to fend off board takeover
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Pipeline company Williams Cos Inc added three new directors to its board on Monday as it works to fend off an attempt by activist investor Keith Meister to replace all of the company's directors.
BRIEF-Rite Aid says Naloxone is now available for purchase without prescriptions at 13 states
* Says Naloxone is now available for purchase without patient specific prescriptions at Rite Aid pharmacies in 13 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: