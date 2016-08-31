FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Banco do Estado de Sergipe announces own capital interest payment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 29, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Banco do Estado de Sergipe announces own capital interest payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects story from Aug. 29. Company corrects income tax rate to be applied and net value of own capital interest per share)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Banco do Estado de Sergipe SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest for the first half of 2016 totalling 5.3 million Brazilian reais ($1.6 million), which corresponds to a gross value of 0.331 real per ordinary share (0.2813 real per ordinary share net) and a gross value of 0.3641 real per preferred share (0.3095 real per preferred share net)

* Reference date is Aug. 31

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 1

* Payment date is Sep. 9

Source text: bit.ly/2ce9xCg , bit.ly/2bIU62n , bit.ly/2bRJIHh

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2485 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.