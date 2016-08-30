FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allreal Holding H1 net profit up 3.9 pct at CHF 69.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Allreal Holding AG :

* Net profit including revaluation effect for the first half year in 2016 amounted to 69.8 million Swiss francs ($71.19 million), or 3.9 pct above the comparable result the previous year

* Anticipates operating net profit for the entire 2016 financial year to compare to that of the previous year

* H1 rental income declined slightly by 2.3 pct to 86.5 million francs

* Owing to positive negotiations with various prospective tenants, Allreal expects the vacancy rate to continue to decline in the second half of 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2caHfsm

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9805 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

