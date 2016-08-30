FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB sees years of oil industry restructurings
August 30, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB sees years of oil industry restructurings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB's Executive Vice President of Large Corporates and International Harald Serck-Hanssen told Reuters:

* Some drilling rig and offshore service vessel (OSV) firms may need two phases of debt restructuring

* Initial rig and service vessel industry restructuring phase may only see firms through to late 2018/early 2019

* May see some rig, service vessel bankruptcies in 2016; and 2017 will be another tough year

* Says offshore service vessel industry will likely see more deals like the Aker-Solstad tie-up

* Most oil companies have a break-even much below today's oil price so we are not concerned about that

* Oil service firms outside OSV and rig segments are in better shape than we would have expected Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Stavanger, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
