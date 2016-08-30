FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aliansce to acquire 25 pct of Shopping Leblon for BRL 310 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Aliansce Shopping Centers SA :

* Announced on Monday that it will propose its shareholders to resolve on the acquisition of a 25.1 percent stake in Shopping Leblon, located in Rio de Janeiro

* The total value of the acquisition is of 309.9 million Brazilian reais ($96.1 million), of which 187.5 million reais to be paid in cash and 122.4 million reais to be assumed as a debt

* In order to finance the acquisition, the company proposes to carry out share capital increase of at least 300.0 million reais and up to 600.0 million reais, at a price of 15.00 reais per share

Source text: bit.ly/2bSJBdo

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2263 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

