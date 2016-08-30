Aug 30 Fred's Inc :
* August same store sales fell 3 percent
* Fred's announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales fell 3 percent
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* August sales $159.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comparable store sales for Q2 declined 2.0% versus an increase of 0.9% in Q2 last year
* Fred's Inc says expect changes in both total sales and comparable store sales to range from negative 1% to a positive 1% for second half of year
* Says may see a loss per diluted share for second half of year in range of $0.18 to $0.23
* See Q3 loss per share deeper than Q4 loss per share
* Qtrly net sales $529.5 million versus $546.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed bets boost dollar, EU tax bill bites Apple
LONDON, Aug 30 U.S. interest rate rise expectations pushed the dollar up for a seventh time in eight days on Tuesday, while Wall Street dealers braced for a bruising session for Apple after it was hit by a record $14.5 billion European tax bill.
BRIEF-Isle Of Capri Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per share $0.26
* Isle of capri casinos announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
S.Africa's ANC says police must not "humiliate" Gordhan
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 A police investigation into South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should be carried out in a manner that does not "humiliate" the minister, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.