Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago Bolsa de Valores :

* Said on Monday that its management decided to pay out an FY 2016 interim dividend no. 135 of 1.92 billion Chilean pesos ($2.9 million), that is 40.0 million pesos per share

* The dividend is to be paid on Sept. 23

($1 = 670.4400 Chilean pesos)