BRIEF-MediRätt: Dosell project fully financed and in final production phase

Aug 30 (Reuters) - MediRatt AB :
* Board decided to start final development of Dosell
* Development is expected to take eight months and result in a series of 50 Dosell, clinically to be examined in a month
* During this development, negotiations with potential distributors and licensees to are to progress for both the US and European markets
* Ambition is to have Dosell on the market in autumn 2017 but the board believes that pre-sales can start in spring
Source text: bit.ly/2cbGsHl
