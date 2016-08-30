FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-MediRätt: Dosell project fully financed and in final production phase
August 30, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MediRätt: Dosell project fully financed and in final production phase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - MediRatt AB :

* Board decided to start final development of Dosell

* Development is expected to take eight months and result in a series of 50 Dosell, clinically to be examined in a month

* During this development, negotiations with potential distributors and licensees to are to progress for both the US and European markets

* Ambition is to have Dosell on the market in autumn 2017 but the board believes that pre-sales can start in spring

Source text: bit.ly/2cbGsHl

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

