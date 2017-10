OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) said in a statement:

* DNB Chief Economist Oeystein Doerum is leaving the bank to become chief economist at NHO

* Doerum will take up his new post in December. He has worked at DNB for 18 years (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)