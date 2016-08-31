RPT-BRIEF-Opera Software Q2 EBITDA as expected, keeps 2016 guidance

(repeats without changes)

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Opera Software q2 revenues $162.9 million (Reuters poll $169 million) and vs $146.2 mln in q2 2015

* Opera Software q2 adjusted ebitda $20.3 million (Reuters poll $20 million) and vs $29.5 mln in Q2 2015

* Opera Software sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA at $100-125 million (Reuters poll $101 million) and versus guidance of $100-125 million in q1 report

* Opera software sees 2016 revenues at $690-$740 million (Reuters poll $721 million) and versus guidance of $690-740 million in q1 report

* Excluding consumer business, adjusted ebitda for the company's full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in the range of $75m to $90m

* Opera Software - excluding consumer business, revenue for the company's full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in the range of $570m to $605m

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)