Aug 31 (Reuters) - Alpine Select AG :

* Said on Tuesday H1 total income 294,000 Swiss francs ($299,236.64) vs 15.047 million francs year ago

* H1 net loss 7.671 million francs vs profit 12.607 million francs year ago

* Considerable returns on capital expected in the second half year 2016

Source text - bit.ly/2bUANUv

Further company coverage: