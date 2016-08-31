Aug 31(Reuters) - Hetan Technologies SA :

* Said on Tuesday Soneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. informed the company that on Aug. 19 it has increased its stake in the company to 25.44 pct from 24.78 pct previously held

* Soneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. on Aug. 22 decreased its stake in the company to 23.99 pct from 25.44 previously held

* Soneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. on Aug. 26 decreased its stake in the company to 19.06 pct from 20.73 previously held

* Soneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. on Aug. 29 it decreased its stake in the company to 13.86 pct from 19.05 previously held

* Soneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. on Aug. 30 it decreased its stake in the company to 8.89 pct from 13.86 previously held

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: