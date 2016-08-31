FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharol Q2 net profit doubles to 57.6 million euros YoY
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 31, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharol Q2 net profit doubles to 57.6 million euros YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA :

* Said on Tuesday Q2 net profit doubles to 57.6 million euros ($64.2 million) versus 28.5 million euros year ago

* The book value of Pharol's investment in Oi as of June 30 amounted to 99.8 million euros

* "The second half of 2016 will be marked by the evolution of the judicial recovery process (...) in which investee Oi is involved" CEO Luis Palha da Silva said

* Q2 EBITDA loss at 1.9 million versus loss of 5.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 gains in joint ventures and associates up at 64.2 million euros versus 51.9 million euros year ago

* Says intends to exclusively focus on the management of the company's current portfolio, not foreseeing diversification in its activities nor relevant investments

Source text: bit.ly/2cdBc6a

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8972 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
