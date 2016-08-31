FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Financial Assets Management Group works on new business strategy
August 31, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Financial Assets Management Group works on new business strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31(Reuters) - Financial Assets Management Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday it initiated works on new strategy for 2017-2020 and aims to present it by the end of the year

* So far co assumed growth through its subsidiaries, directly operationally involved in telecommunications and energy sectors and achieving revenues derived from the operation and dividends

* Currently, co intends to focus on business areas related primarily to investment and research and development activities, collaboration with universities and research units in order to implement innovative projects in new technologies, particularly (but not exclusively) in telecommunications, information technology and energy

* Aims to initiate projects worth 40 million zlotys ($10.2 million) by end of 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9122 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

