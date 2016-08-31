FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Opera Software to decide dividend after closing Golden Brick deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 31, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Opera Software to decide dividend after closing Golden Brick deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Opera Software sees room for dividend payment after closing transaction in which Golden Brick buys browser business for $575 mln

* Chairman Sverre Munck says as soon as the deal closes the board will sit down and discuss distribution

* Munck says there will be funds available for debt repayment, for dividend and share buy back

* Chairman says how much we will keep and distribute, depends on the needs for the ongoing business

* Munck says no need to keep more money than needed

* Chairman says if we should find some fantastic opportunities we will take the necessary steps

* CEO Lars Boilesen says expects to close Golden Brick deal later this year

* Opera reported Q2 EBITDA as expected and kept its 2016 guidance for revenues and EBITDA (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.