Aug 31 (Reuters) - Cash.Medien AG :

* H1 revenue 1.209 million euros ($1.35 million) vs 1.478 million euros year ago

* H1 loss 157,000 euros versus profit 126,000 euros year ago

* Sees 2016 a difficult year with low sales and a result only in the lower six digit figures

