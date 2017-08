Aug 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Jackson's position prior to joining Nielsen Holdings was VP and CFO for GE oil & gas, drilling and surface division

* Jamere Jackson elected to Lilly board of directors

* Jackson is currently Chief Financial Officer of Nielsen Holdings PLC

* Says as a member of Lilly's board, Jamere Jackson will serve on audit and finance committees