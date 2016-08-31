FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interactive Intelligence says Genesys to acquire co for about $1.4 bln
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interactive Intelligence says Genesys to acquire co for about $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Interactive Intelligence Group Inc :

* Says Genesys intends to fund deal through combination of existing cash on hand and debt financing

* Genesys to acquire Interactive Intelligence to create the world's premier omnichannel customer experience company

* Transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion

* Interactive Intelligence shareholders will receive $60.50 per share in cash

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Interactive Intelligence's board of directors and Genesys' operating committee

* Interactive Intelligence says its CEO Don Brown, who owns about 17 percent of Interactive Intelligence shares, has agreed to vote his shares in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

