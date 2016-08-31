BRIEF-FastOut carries out fully guaranteed rights issue

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FastOut Int AB :
* Board has decided to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of up to 10,456,254 Swedish crowns ($1.22 million)
* Six existing shares entitle to subscription of one new share at a subscription price of 1.30 crown per share
* Subscription period runs from September 20 to October 4, 2016
* The reason for the issue is to enable a faster expansion in line with the board's strategy
