a year ago
BRIEF-FastOut carries out fully guaranteed rights issue
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 31, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FastOut carries out fully guaranteed rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FastOut Int AB :

* Board has decided to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of up to 10,456,254 Swedish crowns ($1.22 million)

* Six existing shares entitle to subscription of one new share at a subscription price of 1.30 crown per share

* Subscription period runs from September 20 to October 4, 2016

* The reason for the issue is to enable a faster expansion in line with the board's strategy

Source text: bit.ly/2bVhkTB

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5561 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

