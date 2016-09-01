FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Van de Velde H1 REBITDA rises to 37.3 million euros
September 1, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Van de Velde H1 REBITDA rises to 37.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Van de Velde NV :

* Said on Wednesday consolidated revenue in H1 rose by 0.5 pct from 113.4 million euros ($126.43 million) to 113.9 million euros

* H1 REBITDA increased by 2.5 pct, from 36.4 million euros to 37.3 million euros

* H1 group profit declined from 22.0 million euros to 21.2 million euros

* Board of Directors today approved the payment of the interim dividend of 1.35 euro per share

* Dividend Ex-coupon date: Nov. 22; payment date: Nov. 24

* In wholesale, pre-orders for autumn/winter 2016 are higher than the previous year, however somewhat lower than the increase which was realized in the first half

* Expects a rise in wholesale over the whole year 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2csuH0R

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8969 euros Gdynia Newsroom

