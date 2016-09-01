UPDATE 1-Elekta Q1 core profit tops forecast, strong China boost orders

(Adds detail, background)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's Elekta, a maker of radiation therapy equipment, posted Q1 core profit above forecast and said demand had been good in emerging markets, with China particularly strong.

* Q1 EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and bad debt losses, was 166 mln SEK ($19.38 million)(68) vs mean forecast 80 mln SEK in Reuters poll

* Elekta Q1 gross order intake rose 4 pct to SEK 2.66 bln (2.57) vs mean forecast for order intake of 2.65 bln SEK in Reuters poll

* Q1 2016/17 is the first quarter presented by new CEO Richard Hausmann, at the helm of Elekta since June

* Elekta CEO says: "Overall, we had strong performance in our emerging markets and I am particularly pleased with China, where we reported order growth of 30 percent"

* Order intake in North and South America declined 16 percent

* Elekta CEO says: "This was from a challenging comparison last year, but it was also below our expectations and we have taken measures for improved performance"

* Elekta says the weak market in South America resulted in negative growth in gross order intake for that region in the first quarter.

* Net sales decreased 16 pct to 1.88 bln SEK (2.24) and 15 pct based on constant exchange rates

* Elekta shares are up 29 pct in the past 12 months vs a 5 pct drop for the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care Index

* Elekta, which counts U.S. group Varian Medical Systems as its main rival, launched an effeciency program in June last year after a very weak development in the previous fiscal year

* Elekta Says our target is to reduce cost base with SEK 700 m compared with 2014/15 and we are half way through process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5676 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)