a year ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Sameer Africa sees FY earnings to be lower by more than 25%
September 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Sameer Africa sees FY earnings to be lower by more than 25%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spellings in first and third bullet points)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sameer Africa Ltd :

* Says Board resolved to cease manufacture of tyres and allied products at Sameer Africa factory in Nairobi

* Says to commence off-shore production by tyre manufacturers domiciled in China and India

* Says to incur one-off charge in respect of plant and inventory impairment and employee severance cost about 725 million shillings

* Says earnings for current financial year expected to be lower by more than 25% of earnings reported same period in 2015 Source : j.mp/2bTJLnd Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
