Sept 1 EQT

* Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and Accent Equity 2003, in each case through companies, ("Sunstorm"), has sold in total 15.6 million shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB ("Scandic") through an accelerated bookbuilding process to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 69.5 per share (the "Placement"). For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)