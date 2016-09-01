FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Round Hill buys Nordic logistics and industrial portfolio for about $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* The acquisition in partnership with Stepstone Real Estate marks Round Hill Capital's entry into the Nordic region

* Total purchase price was approximately $200 million

* The portfolio comprises six aggregated portfolios holding 18 assets spanning approximately 326,000 sqm across Norway, Sweden and Denmark

* The portfolio was acquired from a group of companies of NLI Eiendomsinvest AS, a real estate investment company based in Oslo, Norway

* Colliers International AS in Norway provided full advisory services to Round Hill Capital

* Colliers in Sweden and the UK also co-assisted on the deal

* DLA Piper was Round Hill's legal advisor for the transaction

* NLI Eiendomsinvest AS was advised by Pangea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

