BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo reports results of cash call after unopted rights offer

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday the results of the unopted rights offer

* Reports 32.4 percent of the total shares offered in the cash call subscribed, for the total value of 1.7 million euros ($1.90 million), in combination with 34.0 million warrants

* A group of shareholders committed to underwriting further shares and bonds for 2.0 million euros and 0.7 million euros, respectively, if the amounts already subscribed in the offer periods do not exceed the amounts of their commitment

* Reports 719 bonds subscribed for the total value of 719,000 euros, corresponding to 10.3 percent of the bonds offered, in combination with 14.4 million warrants

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: