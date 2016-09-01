FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo reports results of cash call after unopted rights offer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo reports results of cash call after unopted rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday the results of the unopted rights offer

* Reports 32.4 percent of the total shares offered in the cash call subscribed, for the total value of 1.7 million euros ($1.90 million), in combination with 34.0 million warrants

* A group of shareholders committed to underwriting further shares and bonds for 2.0 million euros and 0.7 million euros, respectively, if the amounts already subscribed in the offer periods do not exceed the amounts of their commitment

* Reports 719 bonds subscribed for the total value of 719,000 euros, corresponding to 10.3 percent of the bonds offered, in combination with 14.4 million warrants

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8969 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.