BRIEF-TelForceOne H1 net result to be hit by write-down of 1.3 mln zlotys

Sept 1 (Reuters) - TelForceOne SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management board decided to create write-downs its commercial goods due to impairment of these assets
* Said due to impairment of its inventory, H1 net profit will be lower by 1.3 million zlotys ($332,400)
* Said the impairment has been recognised due to the continued optimization of the company's offer
* Similar accounting operations may also take place in the coming quarters
