a year ago
BRIEF-TelForceOne H1 net result to be hit by write-down of 1.3 mln zlotys
#Communications Equipment
September 1, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TelForceOne H1 net result to be hit by write-down of 1.3 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - TelForceOne SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management board decided to create write-downs its commercial goods due to impairment of these assets

* Said due to impairment of its inventory, H1 net profit will be lower by 1.3 million zlotys ($332,400)

* Said the impairment has been recognised due to the continued optimization of the company's offer

* Similar accounting operations may also take place in the coming quarters

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9112 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

