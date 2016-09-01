FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blirt to adopt new strategy and organizational structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Blirt SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its supervisory board approved changes in the company's strategy and organizational structure

* Under the new strategy the company will focus on production of proteins and reagents for molecular biology

* Said research and development projects as well as projects at the stage of commercialization to be treated as separate profit centres, preferably outsourced to separate companies, for which external financing will be sought

* Said change of the strategy has a direct impact on changing the organizational structure of the company, what includes dissolution of research and development department

