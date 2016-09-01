FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Braga signs contract with Rui Fonte, borrows Douglas Coutinho and Oscar Benitez
September 1, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Braga signs contract with Rui Fonte, borrows Douglas Coutinho and Oscar Benitez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday signed a contract with Douglas Coutinho for two sports seasons; the player is transferred on a loan from Clube Atletico Paranaense

* Reaches agreement with SL Benfica for the transfer of Rui Fonte; the player signs a contract for the next three seasons with an option for additional two

* Borrows Oscar Benitez from SL Benfica for one sports season

Source text: bit.ly/2c6UGr2 , bit.ly/2bCRSUW , bit.ly/2bWoLdo

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

