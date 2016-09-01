BRIEF-Marvipol to split real estate and automotive businesses

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the company and Marvipol Development SA (former M Automotive Holding SA), as acquiring company, agreed and signed Marvipol's division plan
* Marvipol's real estate activities managed by Warsaw-based branch will be transferred to Marvipol Development
* The automotive branch will be managed by Marvipol
* The company's shareholders will receive 41,551,852 series C shares of Marvipol Development at ratio 1 to 1, issued in connection with the planned division of Marvipol
* The division aims to reorganize the group's activities so that Marvipol will continue to lead the automotive business and Marvipol Development SA will manage real estate activities
* Marvipol Development's magagement will apply for listing of all its issued shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
