FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Marvipol to split real estate and automotive businesses
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marvipol to split real estate and automotive businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Wednesday that the company and Marvipol Development SA (former M Automotive Holding SA), as acquiring company, agreed and signed Marvipol's division plan

* Marvipol's real estate activities managed by Warsaw-based branch will be transferred to Marvipol Development

* The automotive branch will be managed by Marvipol

* The company's shareholders will receive 41,551,852 series C shares of Marvipol Development at ratio 1 to 1, issued in connection with the planned division of Marvipol

* The division aims to reorganize the group's activities so that Marvipol will continue to lead the automotive business and Marvipol Development SA will manage real estate activities

* Marvipol Development's magagement will apply for listing of all its issued shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.