BRIEF-Eutelsat estimates rocket explosion impacts on business at about 50 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications Sa

* Eutelsat says Spacex Falcon 9 rocket explosion has potential impact on its business worth 5 mln euros in 2016-17, 15 mln euros 2017-2018, 25-30 mln euros 2018-2019

* Eutelsat had agreed to use satellite for coverage of sub-Saharan Africa to launch high-speed internet from start of 2017

* Says operational costs linked to project will be saved minimising impact on EBIDTA margins

* Has no impact on financial objectives published July 29