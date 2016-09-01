BRIEF-Eutelsat estimates rocket explosion impacts on business at about 50 million euros
Sept 1 Eutelsat Communications Sa
* Eutelsat says Spacex Falcon 9 rocket explosion has potential impact on its business worth 5 mln euros in 2016-17, 15 mln euros 2017-2018, 25-30 mln euros 2018-2019
* Eutelsat had agreed to use satellite for coverage of sub-Saharan Africa to launch high-speed internet from start of 2017
* Says operational costs linked to project will be saved minimising impact on EBIDTA margins
* Has no impact on financial objectives published July 29 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
