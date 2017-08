Sept 2 (Reuters) - Finansinspektionen:

* Said on Thursday Joakim Karlsson bought on Aug. 19 shares in Reinhold Europe AB

* Joakim Karlsson increased his stake to 44.8 million Reinhold Europe shares from 0 shares

* Following transaction Joakim Karlsson holds 40.75 pct stake in Reinhold Europe

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: