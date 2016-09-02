BRIEF-WSE announces changes in mWIG40 and sWIG80 indices

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Announces that the quarterly adjustment of portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40, sWIG80, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will be carried out after trading session on Sept. 16

* The portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will remain unchanged

* Shares of Alumetal and Stalprodukt will leave sWIG80 index and join mWIG40 index

* Shares of Prime Car Management will leave mWIG40 index and join sWIG80 index

* Hawe will leave mWIG40 index

* Braster will join sWIG80 index

Source text - bit.ly/2ciBu98

