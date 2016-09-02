FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-WSE announces changes in mWIG40 and sWIG80 indices
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE announces changes in mWIG40 and sWIG80 indices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Announces that the quarterly adjustment of portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40, sWIG80, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will be carried out after trading session on Sept. 16

* The portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will remain unchanged

* Shares of Alumetal and Stalprodukt will leave sWIG80 index and join mWIG40 index

* Shares of Prime Car Management will leave mWIG40 index and join sWIG80 index

* Hawe will leave mWIG40 index

* Braster will join sWIG80 index

Source text - bit.ly/2ciBu98

Further company coverage:,,, ,

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.