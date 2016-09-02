FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-JV Mazda Sollers to build engine plant on Far East
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 2, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JV Mazda Sollers to build engine plant on Far East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sollers :

* Says Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus, joint venture of Sollers and Japanese Mazda, signed with Ministry of Industry and Trade a special investment contract for construction of engine plant with capacity of 50 thousand engines per year

* According to contract, Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus to invest 2 billion roubles ($30.41 million) and to master production of Mazda SkyActiv-G and upgraded models of Mazda 6 and Mazda CX-5

* Contract is valid till Dec. 31, 2023

Source text: bit.ly/2ckrm2k

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.7700 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.