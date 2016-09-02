BRIEF-JV Mazda Sollers to build engine plant on Far East

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sollers :

* Says Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus, joint venture of Sollers and Japanese Mazda, signed with Ministry of Industry and Trade a special investment contract for construction of engine plant with capacity of 50 thousand engines per year

* According to contract, Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus to invest 2 billion roubles ($30.41 million) and to master production of Mazda SkyActiv-G and upgraded models of Mazda 6 and Mazda CX-5

* Contract is valid till Dec. 31, 2023

