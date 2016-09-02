FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banrisul announces Q3 2016 own capital interest payment
September 2, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banrisul announces Q3 2016 own capital interest payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA :

* Said on Thursday that own capital interest payment for the third quarter of FY 2016 will total 78.1 million Brazilian reais ($24.1 million), which corresponds to a net value of 66.4 million reais

* Sets a gross value of 0.1909 real per ordinary share and preferred share of class A and class B, which corresponds to a net value of 0.1622 real per share

* Payment date is Sep. 29

* Record date is Sep. 6

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 8

Source text: bit.ly/2bVw9n9

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2427 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

