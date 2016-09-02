FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Multiplan to increase stakes in two shopping malls
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Multiplan to increase stakes in two shopping malls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA :

* Said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement to acquire 10.3 percent of the gross leasable area of BarraShopping in Rio de Janeiro and 8.0 percent of the gross leasable area of MorumbiShopping in Sao Paulo, increasing its ownership in these malls to 61.3 percent and 73.7 percent of gross leasable area respectively

* The agreement was signed with Fundacao Sistel de Seguridade Social for a total of 495.9 million Brazilian reais ($152.77 million), split between 311.2 million reais for BarraShopping and 184.7 million reais for MorumbiShopping

Source text: bit.ly/2bPUQ3R , bit.ly/2bI82Y0

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2460 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

