BRIEF-Circle Oil says IFC to further extend suspension of repayments

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Circle Oil Plc

* International finance corporation says to further extend suspension of repayments due under its reserve based lending facility until 30 september 2016

* Says ifc have again agreed to deferral of interest payment due on 29 july 2016 until 30 september 2016

* Says as a result of deferral of ifc interest payment, company is in a position to discharge its financial obligations during period of waiver

* To continue to explore options for additional funding during this period in order to be able to discharge its financial obligations thereafter