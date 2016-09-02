FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Circle Oil says IFC to further extend suspension of repayments
#Bankruptcy News
September 2, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Circle Oil says IFC to further extend suspension of repayments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Circle Oil Plc

* International finance corporation says to further extend suspension of repayments due under its reserve based lending facility until 30 september 2016

* Says ifc have again agreed to deferral of interest payment due on 29 july 2016 until 30 september 2016

* Says as a result of deferral of ifc interest payment, company is in a position to discharge its financial obligations during period of waiver

* To continue to explore options for additional funding during this period in order to be able to discharge its financial obligations thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
