BRIEF-Russia's Novatek and Japan's JBIC sign memorandum on partnership

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russia's NOVATEK said on Monday:

* Novatek and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic partnership;

* The MOU confirms their intention to cooperate in the implementation of NOVATEK's LNG projects, including financing and investment;

* Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said last week that Japanese state banks, including JBIC, may take part in financing of Novatek's Arctic LNG-2 project. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)