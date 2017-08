Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hetan Technologies SA :

* Said on Friday that High Quality Investment Company sp.z.o.o. lowered its stake in company to 3.24 pct from 30.78 pct

* High Quality Investment Company is affiliated unit of Andrzej Piotrowski

