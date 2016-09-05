FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energisa announces conclusion of judicial reorganization of Rede Energia
September 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energisa announces conclusion of judicial reorganization of Rede Energia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Energisa SA :

* Said on Friday that the second Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court of Sao Paulo had published a decision announcing the end of the judicial reorganization of the companies: Rede Energia SA - em Recuperacao Judicial, Companhia Tecnica de Comercializacao de Energia - em Recuperacao Judicial, QMRA Participacoes SA - em Recuperacao Judicial, Denerge Desenvolvimento Energetico SA - em Recuperacao Judicial and Empresa de Eletricidade Vale do Paranapanema SA - em Recuperacao Judicial

* Says all the obligations established in the judicial reorganization plan have been performed

Source text: bit.ly/2bZ9Qwj

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

