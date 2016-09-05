BRIEF-Alzinova reports positive results from pharmacology study

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Alzinova AB :

* Says has completed another pharmacological study of ALZ-101 vaccine in an animal model

* The study addressed the immune system's ability to respond to the vaccine, and also evaluated the vaccine's safety profile after two and three doses

* A clear dose-response response was seen, and after three treatments a strong immune response to the vaccine was obtained

* At the same time, the good safety profile was once again confirmed

Source text: bit.ly/2cmpSSe

