BRIEF-Bayer says prepared to offer $127.50 per Monsanto share under an agreement

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bayer

* Says confirms advanced negotiations with monsanto concerning a proposed transaction

* Bayer says the key conditions of a definitive transaction agreement must be approved by the supervisory board of bayer ag.

* Bayer says there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into an agreement

* Bayer says while key terms and conditions have not yet been agreed, bayer would be prepared to provide a transaction consideration of usd 127.50 per monsanto share only in connection with a negotiated transaction.