Sept 6 Bayer
* Says confirms advanced negotiations with monsanto concerning a proposed transaction
* Bayer says the key conditions of a definitive transaction agreement must be approved by the supervisory board of bayer ag.
* Bayer says there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into an agreement
* Bayer says while key terms and conditions have not yet been agreed, bayer would be prepared to provide a transaction consideration of usd 127.50 per monsanto share only in connection with a negotiated transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
