a year ago
BRIEF-Elemental Holding announces change in shareholding structure
September 6, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elemental Holding announces change in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Elemental Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that on Aug. 31 Reventon FIZ sold 8,506,257 shares of the company at 4.0 zlotys ($1.0) per share or 34.0 million zlotys in total

* In exchange for the company's shares Reventon FIZ acquired 612,669 investment certificates of Asterion FIZ at 96.23 zlotys per certificate

* Previously, on Aug 30, Reventon FIZ sold 2 million shares of the company

* Reventon FIZ and Asterion FIZ are funds managed by ALTUS TFI SA

* Reventon FIZ and Asterion FIZ are affiliated units of Pawel Jarski, the company's CEO and Agata Jarska, the chairman of the company's supervisory board

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8920 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

