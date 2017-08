Sept 6 (Reuters) - Molibdenos y Metales SA :

* Said on Monday, as part of emerging from bankruptcy proceedings under US law, all 46.7 million shares held by Molycorp in Molibdenos y Metales were cancelled

* Molycorp bought stake in Molibdenos y Metales in March 2012; value of the investment dropped from $598.8 million to $1.45 million as of June 30, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2cfW6kD

Further company coverage: