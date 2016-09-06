FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BUZZ-Ashmore: profit taking on subdued outlook
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Ashmore: profit taking on subdued outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** EM specialist Ashmore -3.7%, falling back from 2-yr highs hit recently

** Adjusted EBITDA of £130.9 mln; Morgan Stanley flags this ~2% below cons. expectations (though adjusting for exceptional fee rebates, would be broadly in-line says broker)

** Broker says outlook for EMD & ASHM fund performance has significantly improved, but potentially slower recovery starting to make strong share price rally look stretched (analyst 4 star for recommendation accuracy on ASHM, per Starmine)

** Liberum flags very cautious comments re. a return to net inflows in the short-term

** Stock up ~25% in last three months amid lack of signs from US that it will do anything aggressive with interest rates into next yr and stabilization of China's economy

** Top faller on FTSE 250 and among most actively traded on index (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

