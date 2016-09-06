FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 6, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Swedish Match says to sell about 10 pct of STG shares in placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB

* Swedish Match announces intention to place a portion of its shares of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (STG)

* Says to explore opportunity to sell approximately 10 percent of total share capital of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Says price per share will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors

* Says bookbuilding period commences today, Sept. 6

* Says Swedish Match currently holds just over 31 million STG shares, corresponding to 31.1 percent of the total number of shares and votes

* Says J.P. Morgan and Nordea are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with the placing

* STG carried out IPO earlier this year which left Swedish Match with current stake

* Swedish Match distributed proceeds from share sale in STG earlier this year in a special SEK 12/shr dividend Source text: here Further company coverage:

