FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bookrunner says Ship Global to sell 300 mln Worldpay's shares
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 4:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bookrunner says Ship Global to sell 300 mln Worldpay's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - BofA Merrill Lynch :

* Proposed placing of approximately 300 million ordinary shares in Worldpay Group Plc ("company") by Ship Global 2 & Cy S.C.A.

* Placing shares represent approximately 15 pct of Worldpay Group's issued ordinary share capital

* Ship global 2 will cease to be entitled to appoint directors to board of worldpay group on completion of sale of placing shares

* Says assuming all of placing shares are sold, Ship Global 2 will continue to hold approximately 13.2 pct of issued share capital of Worldpay Group

* Worldpay Group will not receive any proceeds from placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.