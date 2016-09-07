BRIEF-Gran Colombia produced 13,451 ounces of gold in August 2016
* Provides positive updates on senior debt reduction and gold production for August 2016
Sept 6 Summit Midstream Partners Lp
* Says public offering of 5.50 million common units (not shares) priced at $23.20 per unit
* Summit Midstream Partners, LP announces pricing of public offering of common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provides positive updates on senior debt reduction and gold production for August 2016
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH concealed the use of Volkswagen AG's secret "defeat device" software that it helped design and demanded in 2008 that the German automaker provide legal protection in its use, lawyers for American owners alleged in a court filing.
* U.S. service sector activity drops to lowest since Feb 2010